Trenton, NJ

NJ Communities Using Art Installations To Raise Awareness Of Coastal Hazard Impacts

newjerseystage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TRENTON, NJ) -- Coastal communities throughout New Jersey are embarking on a series of art installations to raise awareness about coastal hazard impacts. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Coastal Management Program (CMP) was awarded funds to partner with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (Arts Council) to develop and implement a Community-Based Art Grant Program as part of a larger risk communications campaign.

Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
