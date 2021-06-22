NJ Communities Using Art Installations To Raise Awareness Of Coastal Hazard Impacts
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Coastal communities throughout New Jersey are embarking on a series of art installations to raise awareness about coastal hazard impacts. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Coastal Management Program (CMP) was awarded funds to partner with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (Arts Council) to develop and implement a Community-Based Art Grant Program as part of a larger risk communications campaign.www.newjerseystage.com