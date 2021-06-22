Cancel
Shazam! Star Grace Fulton Celebrates Dual Role in Fury of the Gods

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Christmas came early for a lot of DC fans when Shazam! director David F. Sandberg took to social media yesterday and finally unveiled the first official look at the Shazam family donning their new and improved suits. But the biggest news that came out of it is the fact that actress Michelle Borth has apparently been booted out of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and replaced by Grace Fulton who will now portray both Mary Bromfield and her superhero alter-ego Mary Marvel.

