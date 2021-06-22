Shazam! Star Grace Fulton Celebrates Dual Role in Fury of the Gods

Grace Fulton is still in her early 20s, but she’s already made a big impression on the entertainment industry. Although a lot of her career has been spent playing guest or minor recurring roles, that’s all changed. Now, she’s one step closer to solidifying herself as a true star. She got her first major opportunity when she was cast as Mary Bromfield in the 2019 movie Shazam! News has recently revealed that she will be reprising the role for the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to be released in 2023. With these two major titles on her resume, Grace should have no problem getting opportunities to do other big projects in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Grace Fulton.