Durham, NC

Durham Police Arrest Man in Fatal Shooting

Durham, North Carolina
Durham, North Carolina
 17 days ago

A Durham man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting Monday afternoon on Cherry Grove Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Cherry Grove Street at 3:40 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 46-year-old Marquin Alonso Padilla of Durham, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Last evening, investigators arrested Luis Benavides, 23, of Durham and charged him with murder. Benavides was placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

The shooting apparently happened during a dispute, according to investigators.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Community Policy
Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina

