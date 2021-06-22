Cancel
Business

Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Listed Among Best Recession-Proof Businesses

By Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services
franchising.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranchise Business Review Lists 100 Franchise Brands To Invest In This Year. “We are pleased to be listed among Franchise Business Review’s best recession-proof businesses,” said Todd Hopkins, founder and CEO of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services. “The intense focus on workplace cleanliness over the past year has increased consumers’ appreciation for commercial cleaning, and we are optimistic about Office Pride’s future. We also are proud of how our franchisees and corporate team have worked together to help our communities reopen and recover safely.”

www.franchising.com
