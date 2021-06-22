Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Listed Among Best Recession-Proof Businesses

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. For the past four decades, Inc. magazine has celebrated the fastest-growing companies in America through its annual Inc. 5000 list. Today, Inc. is recognizing an additional kind of "best" with the launch of its inaugural Best Led Companies awards, based on a 12-point measurement of management excellence across the middle market. This select, data-driven list will honor lesser-known SMB executives alongside A-list leaders who are setting the gold standard across the mid-market in the U.S. It will also be the first Inc. franchise to honor public companies as well as private.