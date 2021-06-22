Paul Marinoni – May 12, 2021

Paul Marinoni passed away peacefully at his ‘mansion’ in Susanville on May 12, 2021, at the age of 57. He was born in Susanville on December 23, 1963, to Achille ‘Nini’ and Jean Marinoni. Paul attended McKinley, Diamond View, and Richmond School. He graduated from Lassen High School and Lassen Community College, and attended UC Davis. He worked in construction, including helping his dad build the family apartments. He always looked forward to annual hunting, fishing, and camping trips with his brother and nephews, Dustin and Trenton Morgan. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling.