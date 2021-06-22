840 E. Henry Clay St.

Stunning! Newly remodeled 1 bedroom in beautiful Whitefish Bay! - This is a gorgeous unit in a quiet neighborhood in Whitefish Bay. This has been newly remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen and bath have all new cabinetry and beautiful mosaic and ceramic tile throughout. The living area and bedroom have newly refinished hardwood floors. The apartment includes one private off-street parking space, water/sewer, central air, and a large walk-out deck. Call today as this one will go quickly!