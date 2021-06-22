Happy Retirement Jolanta!

After 22 1/2 years, Jolanta Banasiak retired on June 1, 2021. She began her career with the Village shortly before the Human Services building opened in 1998, and quickly became a trusted friend and confidant to all who entered the building. From running the front desk, to performing in our talent shows, to introducing staff to Polish cuisine, to entertaining everyone with her humorous stories, especially those of her short commute, Jolanta did it all. Her wit, charm, humor and compassion will be sorely missed. We thank her and wish her a retirement filled with much happiness, travel, long walks in the forest preserves and most of all, good health.