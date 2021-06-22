Connecting Women in Business Virtually

Interested in how to do Business Research at the Library of Congress? Attend our Virtual Business Research Orientation on July 14, from 1-2 pm!. The virtual Business Research Orientation provides an overview of resources and services for business research, with an emphasis on Library of Congress tools and search strategies that can be used from home. This class is designed to introduce students, librarians, researchers, and entrepreneurs to research at the Library, navigating the online catalog, and highlighting resources specific to business research. Afterwards, try out your skills with a Business Research Scavenger Hunt using Library of Congress resources. You’ll be able to send chats throughout the presentation; we love it when you bring your questions with you!