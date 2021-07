Back in February, 2021, Matterport, announced it would be merging with with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI), led by institutional investors including Tiger Global Management, LLC, Senator Investment Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Miller Value Partners, Darlington Partners, Untitled Investments and Lux Capital. The combined company will trade as MTTR and is expected to have a post-transaction enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion when the merger is completed later this month. Matterport is a vertically integrated company that makes hardware and software for 3D location scans. While Google and Apple are mapping the exterior of the physical world, Matterport is scanning the interior.