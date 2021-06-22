Cancel
TRexBio Chomps Down on $59 Million Series A for Immunobiology

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased in South San Francisco, TRexBio successfully closed on the final tranche of a Series A financing round worth $59 million. Investors included Eli Lilly and Company, SV Health, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Pfizer Ventures, and Alexandria Venture Investments. That’s an unusually top-heavy mix of biopharma venture divisions, compared to generally larger proportions of private life science venture capital involvement.

