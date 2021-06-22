Roche Presents Positive Clinical Data for Neurology Programs at EAN Annual Meeting
Roche presented results from several Phase II and III trials at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Annual Meeting held virtually June 19-22. Some of the results specifically underscored the efficacy and safety of EVRYSDI™ (risdiplam) for motor neuron disease, Enspryng® (satralizumab) for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and OCREVUS® (ocrelizumab) for relapsing/remitting multiple sclerosis. Several additional studies were outlined for other conditions, including programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.www.biospace.com