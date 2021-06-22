Roche Presents Positive Clinical Data for Neurology Programs at EAN Annual Meeting

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced that two abstracts for Lomecel-B, the Company's investigational cell therapy being developed to treat aging-related life-threatening conditions, have been accepted for poster presentation at the Gerontological Society of America (GSA) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held November 10-14, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. The full abstracts, including the dates and times of presentations, will be provided closer to the meeting once the GSA has provided these details to Longeveron. The titles of the presentations are as follows: