Maine State

See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

By Lori Voornas
 16 days ago
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home-based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.

Portland, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Mortgage#Volunteers#Historic Homes
