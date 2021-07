Anduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug that costs $56,000 a year, is getting its label revised a month after its approval. The move by U.S. health regulators for updated prescribing instructions was approved Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) original label said the drug can be used for all stages of Alzheimer's, the Associated Press reported. The revised label will say the drug is for those with early or mild Alzheimer's and will note the drug has not been studied for its effects on people with more advanced stages.