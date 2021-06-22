Daily Prospect Notes: Wander Franco Edition

*All results from games played on Wednesday, June 24, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (11-33) GAME ONE: BUFFALO 8, SYRACUSE 5 / 7 (BOX) Yesterday, our wonderful Steve Sypa begged the question: is Syracuse ever going to win again? They answered that, in game one of this double header, with a resounding no. Buffalo scored in the top of the first by way of a combination Nick Meyer passed ball and throwing error, giving Thomas Szapucki his one unearned run of the game. Syracuse answered that with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Drew Jackson. That score would stay the same until the fifth inning, where a similar cycle repeated. Szpaucki would surrender an RBI single, and Syracuse answered with a Khalil Lee solo homer. The sixth inning is where the game got broken open, in Buffalo’s way. Szapucki let the first two runners on, and Trey Cobb allowed six runs to cross the plate that inning, including a two run home run by Old Friend Dilson Herrera. The Mets fought back from that 8-2 deficit in the seventh, as Orlando Calixte doubled home Lee and Brandon Nimmo, and a throwing error chased him home. The deficit was just too big, however.