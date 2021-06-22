Cancel
Iron County, UT

Iron County deputies seek public’s help identifying alleged graffiti vandal

cedarcityutah.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY — Authorities are seeking information regarding the recent spray painting of vulgar and racist words on a concrete tunnel entrance near Cedar City. In a Facebook post Friday, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in identifying an individual believed to have been responsible. The post includes a picture of a smiling young man who appears to be in his late teens or early 20s, holding a can of what appears to be purple spray paint. The individual in the photo is wearing a light blue shirt, tan pants and black shoes, along with a baseball cap worn backwards.

