In 1996 it was the Magnificent Seven, and in 2012, the Fierce Five. Team USA's women's gymnastics team went on to bring home the United States' third-ever team gold medal in the 2016 Olympics, proving once more just what a powerhouse the country's field of elite gymnasts had become.