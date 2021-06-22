Cancel
Chemistry

Producing hydrogen using less energy

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) The way in which a compound inspired by nature produces hydrogen has now been described in detail for the first time by an international research team from the University of Jena, Germany and the University of Milan-Bicocca, Italy. These findings are the foundation for the energy-efficient production of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source.

