Smart elastomers are making the robots of the future more touchy-feely

Choose a robot mop that keeps your floors sparkling with the iRobot Braava jet m6 smart Wi-Fi robot mop. Its Precision Jet Spray feature takes care of sticky messes and grease. And the Maximized-Edge Design gets into corners. What’s more, this smart home gadget works well in larger spaces and multiple rooms. You’ll love that it navigates on its own and cleans hardwood, tile, and stone. In fact, this robot mop has real smarts with its vSLAM navigation. Even better, the Braava jet m6 learns from your cleaning habits and suggests schedules tailored to your routine. Moreover, Imprint Smart Mapping lets it tell the difference between your living room and kitchen. Also, with Keep Out Zones, you can prevent this robot from cleaning certain areas and going near objects. Finally, it works via voice command and can team up with select Roomba vacuums to clean in sequence.