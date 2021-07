Last week MDN told you that EQT Corporation, the largest natural gas driller in the U.S., had released its 2020 ESG report and announced the company would be “net carbon zero” by 2025 or sooner (see EQT Issues 2020 ESG Report, Claims Net Zero by 2025 “or Sooner”). In a follow-up conference call with analysts, EQT CEO Toby Rice announced he believes EQT could become THE lowest-cost producer of hydrogen in the U.S.–using EQT’s fracked natural gas, of course. In addition, when shale wells run dry, Rice plans to pump carbon dioxide down into the empty wells, something called carbon sequestration.