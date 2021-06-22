Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Nano-barrier coating can increase the performance of composites for space applications

 17 days ago

(Nanowerk News) Composites are widely used in aerospace, and thanks to their lightweight and ultra-strong properties they are set to increase their dominance in the sector. However, composites strength and stability can be hampered by moisture absorption, mechanical impacts and external environments. In a paper published by iScience-Cell Press journal...

#Space Science#Ati#Innovation#Iscience Cell Press#The University Of Surrey
ChemistryPhys.org

Unlocking radiation-free quantum technology with graphene

"Heavy fermions" are an appealing theoretical way to produce quantum entangled phenomena, but until recently have been observed mostly in dangerously radioactive compounds. A new paper in Physical Review Letters has shown it is possible to make heavy fermions in subtly modified graphene, which is much cheaper and safer. Rare-earth...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Synergistic effect of workfunction and acoustic impedance mismatch for improved thermoelectric performance in GeTe/WC composite

The preparation of composite materials is promising for concurrent optimization of electrical and thermal transport properties to realize an improved thermoelectric (TE) performance. We report the effect of percolation network and acoustic impedance mismatch (AIM) on TE properties of (1-z)Ge$_{0.87}$Mn$_{0.05}$Sb$_{0.08}$Te/(z)WC composite. In particular, a composite consisting of Mn and Sb co-doped GeTe as a matrix and WC (tungsten carbide) as a dispersed phase is prepared, and its structural and TE properties are investigated. The simultaneous increase in the electrical conductivity (\sigma) and Seebeck coefficient (\alpha) with WC volume fraction (z) results in an enhanced power factor (\alpha^2\sigma) in the composite. The rise in \sigma is attributed to increased carrier mobility in the composite, which is further analyzed from the work function measurement using the Kelvin probe force microscopy technique. The difference in elastic properties (sound velocity) between Ge$_{0.87}$Mn$_{0.05}$Sb$_{0.08}$Te and WC results in a high AIM that leads to a large interface thermal resistance (R_{int}) between the phases. The correlation between R_{int} and the Kapitza radius results in reduced phonon thermal conductivity (\kappa_{ph}) of the composite and is discussed using the Bruggeman asymmetrical model. The simultaneous effect of improvement in \alpha^2\sigma and reduction in \kappa_{ph} results in a maximum figure of merit (zT) of 1.93 at 773 K for (1-z)Ge$_{0.87}$Mn$_{0.05}$Sb$_{0.08}$Te/(z)WC composite for z=0.010, with an average zT (zT_{av}) of 1.02 for a temperature difference ({\Delta}T) of 473 K. This study shows promise to achieve higher zTav across a wide range of composite materials having similar electronic structure and different elastic properties.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Dual-functional epidermal patch with capability of harvesting and storing the energy in sweat

(Nanowerk Spotlight) Self-charging biosupercapacitors (BSCs) that can store energy and be self-charged via chemical or solar energy conversion through bioreaction have recently attracted considerable attention. As human sweat also contains a high concentration of lactate biofuel, the harvesting and storage of the bioenergy in sweat holds the potential to provide the power for wearable electronics.
Electronicsaithority.com

Mech-Mind Introduces New Generation of Mech-Eye Nano Industrial 3D Camera to Enable Precision-required On-arm Robotic Applications

Mech-Mind Robotics, fast-growing Chinese AI startup, announces the launch of its new-gen Mech-Eye Nano Industrial 3D Camera. Featuring small size with high-quality 3D imaging, Mech-Eye Nano is well suited for precision-required applications and on-arm mounting in pick-and-place robotics. When precision is the most important factor for industrial applications, Mech-Eye Nano...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Soft shell makes 3D-printed hard ceramic less likely to shatter

(Nanowerk News) A thin shell of soft polymer can help keep knotty ceramic structures from shattering, according to materials scientists at Rice University. Ceramics made with 3D printers crack under stress like any plate or bowl. But covered in a soft polymer cured under ultraviolet light, the same materials stand a far better chance of keeping their structural integrity, much like a car windshield’s treated glass is less likely to shatter.
ScienceScience Daily

Quantum laser turns energy loss into gain?

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) Scientists at KAIST have fabricated a laser system that generates highly interactive quantum particles at room temperature. Their findings, published in the journal Nature Photonics, could lead to a single microcavity laser system that requires lower threshold energy as its energy loss increases.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Tiny tools: Controlling individual water droplets as biochemical reactors

(Nanowerk News) Miniaturization is rapidly reshaping the field of biochemistry, with emerging technologies such as microfluidics and "lab-on-a-chip" devices taking the world by storm. Chemical reactions that were normally conducted in flasks and tubes can now be carried out within tiny water droplets not larger than a few millionths of a liter.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Capella Space and Phase Four reveal Maxwell Engine performance

SAN FRANCISCO – Capella Space launched its fourth synthetic aperture radar satellite June 30 with a Maxwell electric thruster manufactured by propulsion startup Phase Four. “The Maxwell systems in our satellites have been functioning nominally in the lab and in orbit, and Phase Four has provided great customer service all along the way,” Christian Lenz, Capella chief technology officer, said in a statement. “This has given us confidence to order additional engines. We look forward to continuing our partnership and look forward to future advances in Phase Four’s technology.”
GoogleNature.com

Neural network-crow search model for the prediction of functional properties of nano TiO coated cotton composites

This paper presents a new hybrid approach for the prediction of functional properties i.e., self-cleaning efficiency, antimicrobial efficiency and ultraviolet protection factor (UPF), of titanium dioxide nanoparticles (TiO2 NPs) coated cotton fabric. The proposed approach is based on feedforward artificial neural network (ANN) model called a multilayer perceptron (MLP), trained by an optimized algorithm known as crow search algorithm (CSA). ANN is an effective and widely used approach for the prediction of extremely complex problems. Various studies have been proposed to improve the weight training of ANN using metaheuristic algorithms. CSA is a latest and an effective metaheuristic method relies on the intelligent behavior of crows. CSA has been never proposed to improve the weight training of ANN. Therefore, CSA is adopted to optimize the initial weights and thresholds of the ANN model, in order to improve the training accuracy and prediction performance of functional properties of TiO2 NPs coated cotton composites. Furthermore, our proposed algorithm i.e., multilayer perceptron with crow search algorithm (MLP-CSA) was applied to map out the complex input–output conditions to predict the optimal results. The amount of chemicals and reaction time were selected as input variables and the amount of titanium dioxide coated on cotton, self-cleaning efficiency, antimicrobial efficiency and UPF were evaluated as output results. A sensitivity analysis was carried out to assess the performance of CSA in prediction process. MLP-CSA provided excellent result that were statistically significant and highly accurate as compared to standard MLP model and other metaheuristic algorithms used in the training of ANN reported in the literature.
SoftwareHPCwire

Atos Launches ‘ThinkAI’ to Power High Performance AI Applications

PARIS, June 28, 2021 – Atos today launches ThinkAI, its secure end-to-end scalable offering which enables organizations to successfully design, develop, and deliver high-performance AI applications. ThinkAI is for organizations using traditional high-performance computing that want to run more accurate and faster simulations thanks to AI applications, and also for those developing AI applications that need more computing power.
Businesspfonline.com

PPG to Expand Coatings Manufacturing Capacity in Europe for Packaging Applications

PPG has announced an expansion of its coatings manufacturing capacity in Europe for packaging applications. The investments at sites in The Netherlands and Poland will support growing customer demand in the region for the latest generation of coatings for aluminum and steel cans used in packaging for beverage, food and personal care items. Financial details related to the expansions were not disclosed.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Machine learning models based on thermal data predict solar radiation

A research team at the University of Córdoba has developed and evaluated models for the prediction of solar radiation in nine locations in southern Spain and North Carolina (USA). Measuring solar radiation is costly, as are all the tasks related to the maintenance and calibration of the most commonly used...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Correlating advanced microscopies reveals atomic-scale mechanisms limiting lithium-ion battery lifetime

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24121-9, published online 18 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted a reference to previous work in “Chae, B. G. et al. Evolution and expansion of Li concentration gradient during charge–discharge cycling. Nat Commun 12, 3814 (2021)”. This has been added as reference [14] at “Chae et al. combined... [14]”. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
EngineeringPhys.org

Programmable structures from the printer

Researchers at the University of Freiburg and the University of Stuttgart have developed a new process for producing movable, self-adjusting materials systems with standard 3D printers. These systems can undergo complex shape changes, contracting and expanding under the influence of moisture in a pre-programmed manner. The scientists modeled their development based on the movement mechanisms of the climbing plant known as the air potato (Dioscorea bulbifera).
EngineeringPhotonics.com

Fused Silica Glass Additive Manufacturing System

The Glass Printing Explorer Set from Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG provides a high-precision additive manufacturing process and material for the 3D microfabrication of fused silica glass microstructures. The GP-Silica photoresin material’s optical transparency, along with its thermal, mechanical, and chemical properties enable applications in life sciences, microfluidics, micro-optics, material...
EngineeringEurekAlert

A universal approach to tailoring soft robots

By combining two distinct approaches into an integrated workflow, Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) researchers have developed a novel automated process for designing and fabricating customised soft robots. Their method, published in Advanced Materials Technologies, can be applied to other kinds of soft robots--allowing their mechanical properties to be tailored in an accessible manner.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Blistering Failure of Elastic Coatings with Applications to Corrosion Resistance

A variety of polymeric surfaces, such as anti-corrosion coatings and polymer-modified asphalts, are prone to blistering when exposed to moisture and air. As water and oxygen diffuse through the material, dissolved species are produced, which generate osmotic pressure that deforms and debonds the coating.These mechanisms are experimentally well-supported; however, comprehensive macroscopic models capable of predicting the formation osmotic blisters, without extensive data-fitting, is scant. Here, we develop a general mathematical theory of blistering and apply it to the failure of anti-corrosion coatings on carbon steel. The model is able to predict the irreversible, nonlinear blister growth dynamics, which eventually reaches a stable state, ruptures, or undergoes runaway delamination, depending on the mechanical and adhesion properties of the coating. For runaway delamination, the theory predicts a critical delamination length, beyond which unstable corrosion-driven growth occurs. The model is able to fit multiple sets of blister growth data with no fitting parameters. Corrosion experiments are also performed to observe undercoat rusting on carbon steel, which yielded trends comparable with model predictions. The theory is used to define three dimensionless numbers which can be used for engineering design of elastic coatings capable of resisting visible deformation, rupture, and delamination.
ChemistryPosted by
SlashGear

Ultrathin semiconductors fitted with superconducting contacts for the first time

Researchers from the University of Basel have announced that they have equipped an ultrathin semiconductor with superconducting contacts for the first time. The materials used are extremely thin, featuring novel electronic and optical properties the researchers believe could pave the way for previously unimagined applications. When the ultrathin semiconductors are combined with superconductors, they are expected to lead to new quantum phenomena and find use in quantum technology.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to Create Working Space at Home to Boost Your Performance

Working from home is more comfortable with its relaxed and open atmosphere. No superiors to boss you around, no need to glam up unless you’ll be on a video call meeting, no travelling required. You can even work while wearing your PJs on! Working from home actually means more freedom to do what you want when working. Unfortunately, this too much freedom may also hamper your work performance. Your workspace at home shouldn’t only focus on the things you need for work, but also includes things that can help boost your performance in whatever task you have at hand.
EngineeringEurekAlert

STFC technology drives more efficient cryoEM imaging

A new generation of detector, based on technology developed by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is set to transform the field of electron cryo-microscopy. Technology developed by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) in partnership with the Rosalind Franklin Institute and MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology (MRC LMB) is being brought to market by Quantum Detectors.

