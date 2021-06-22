Cancel
Dark matter: 'real stuff' or gravity misunderstood?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) For many years now, astronomers and physicists have been in a conflict. Is the mysterious dark matter that we observe deep in the Universe real, or is what we see the result of subtle deviations from the laws of gravity as we know them? In 2016, Dutch physicist Erik Verlinde proposed a theory of the second kind: emergent gravity.

Dark Energy is widely believed to be the driving force behind the universe's accelerating expansion, and several theories have now been proposed to explain its elusive nature. However, these theories predict that its influence on quantum scales must be vanishingly small, and experiments so far have not been accurate enough to either verify or discredit them. In new research published in EPJ ST, a team led by Hartmut Abele at TU Wien in Austria demonstrates a robust experimental technique for studying one such theory, using ultra-cold neutrons. Named "Gravity Resonance Spectroscopy" (GRS), their approach could bring researchers a step closer to understanding one of the greatest mysteries in cosmology.

