Warwick Township - Suspicious Activities

NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. LCWC advised of a subject, who reported a suspicious white male walking on Crosswinds Drive and appearing to be talking to himself. While in route, the NLCRPD patrol contacted the caller, and she reported the male was shirtless and has been walking in the parking lot of James Catholic Church for several hours. She advised this male appeared to be talking to himself. Caller reported the male never entered her property but remained in the church lot. Upon arrival the NLCRPD patrol located the male in the church parking lot. This male was shirtless and covered with sweat. NLCRPD confirmed the subject was engaged in exercise and was only engaged in a lawful activity and departed the scene without further intrusion. Nothing further to report.