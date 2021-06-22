MISSING PERSON - Monica Butcher

The West Earl Township Police Department, Lancaster County, is attempting to locate Monica Butcher, dob 06/25/1958, 62 yoa, white female, 5’05”, 120 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, wears glasses. Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers with white soles. She has with her a white shoulder bag with a floral design. She was last seen on June 18th at approximately 11:45 AM at the Lancaster Bus station located at 225 N. Queen Street in Lancaster City. Monica frequently uses the Red Rose transit system in Lancaster County and frequents the Park City Mall.