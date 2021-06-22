Top 50 JUCO Prospects
With the JUCO season coming to a close and the 2021 MLB Draft just around the corner, this year's JUCO draft class is as strong as ever. Ranked No. 1 in our 2021 preseason rankings, RHP Christian McGowan (Eastern Oklahoma State) falls one spot to No. 2, yet still projects to go early during Day Two of the Draft. At his best the Texas Tech commit runs his fastball into the upper-90s, while mostly sitting 93-95. He backs up his heater with a mid-80s slider and a quality, low-80s changeup.www.prepbaseballreport.com