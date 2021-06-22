Top 50 JUCO Prospects

The annual Upperclass Top Prospect Games is an Invite Only event that featured a group of 60+ standouts from the Scout Day Season earlier this year, giving us an up close look to evaluate the progress made over the past few months as they begin their Summer seasons. This event provided an opportunity players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted, with the help of the leading technology in the game with Blast Motion and TrackMan as we also rolling out two new features that will be a fixture at future Prep Baseball Report events in Vizual Edge and Driveline.