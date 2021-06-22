Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears 'enjoying' herself ahead of meeting with conservatorship judge this week

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspense is building ahead of Britney Spears’ planned audience Wednesday with the judge overseeing her strict, court-ordered conservatorship. What will she ask for? What’s the rush after 13 years? Is she really as happy as she claims to be in her Instagram posts?. While the hearing will almost certainly be...

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Mickey Rooney
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Conservatorships#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears for speaking out

Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship. The 'Stars Are Blind' singer admitted it "broke [her] heart" listening to what the 'Toxic' singer had to say in court last month when she urged for the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 to be lifted as she feels the restrictions in her life are "abusive".
Celebritieswbrz.com

Another member of Britney Spears' team of co-conservators asks to resign

Since internationally acclaimed pop star Britney Spears went public regarding the terms of a conservatorship that she called "abusive" and requested independence from the court-appointed arrangement, several of her co-conservators have requested to resign from their roles. During her statement to the court, Spears claimed that her co-conservators allowed her...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life”

Andy Cohen’s career is based around his love of pop-culture and Britney Jean Spears is a pop-princess icon he’s adored for years. Her tale of fame and fortune might seem great from the outside, but it isn’t a pleasant view from where she sits. Britney has been in the limelight since childhood and signed an […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer has resigned. The 'Lucky' singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Beauty & FashionOk Magazine

'She Didn't Mean it That Way': Paris Hilton Defends Britney Spears' Statement About Former Party Pal's Boarding School Abuse Claims

Paris Hilton remains a staunch supporter of Britney Spears — despite the "Toxic" singer admitting she didn't inititally believe the Simple Life alum's claims about being abused at boarding school. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Spears made shocking allegations about her "abusive" conservatorship during an impassioned June...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy