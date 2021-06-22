Author Correction: A high-throughput neutralizing antibody assay for COVID-19 diagnosis and vaccine evaluation

Protein misfolding and aggregation are shared features of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and protein quality control disruption contributes to neuronal toxicity. Therefore, reducing protein aggregation could hold therapeutic potential. We previously identified a novel chaperone protein, serine-rich chaperone protein 1 (SRCP1), that effectively prevents protein aggregation in cell culture and zebrafish models of Huntington’s disease. Here we tested whether this benefit extends to aggregated proteins found in ALS. We used viral-mediated expression of SRCP1 in in vitro and in vivo models of ALS. We found that SRCP1 reduced insoluble SOD1 protein levels in HEK293T cells overexpressing either the A4V or G93R mutant SOD1. However, the reduction of insoluble protein was not observed in either mutant C9orf72 or SOD1 ALS iPSC-derived motor neurons infected with a lentivirus expressing SRCP1. SOD1-G93A ALS mice injected with AAV-SRCP1 showed a small but significant reduction in insoluble and soluble SOD1 in both the brain and spinal cord, but SRCP1 expression did not improve mouse survival. These data indicate that SRCP1 likely reduces insoluble protein burden in a protein and/or context-dependent manner indicating a need for additional insight into SRCP1 function and therapeutic potential.