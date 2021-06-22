Full US Trailer for Leos Carax's Musical 'Annette' with Adam Driver

"Is nothing sacred to you?!" Amazon Studios has unveiled an official US trailer for Annette, the new Leos Carax film that will kick off the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on opening night in just a few weeks. This film was also part of last year's selection before the festival was cancelled, and has been held over to debut this year instead. The description for Annette says it's "a magnificent, glorious musical set in Hollywood." Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star as famous lovers, who end up having a baby, named Annette, that gets extra attention and is instantly famous. Also starring Simon Helberg as "The Conductor". This new trailer is very similar to the original French trailer, using most of the same footage with a few extra shots thrown in. This does look like an epic Sparks musical (they wrote the script and music) about famous musicians and how their life changes when they have a baby. Or at least that's what all these trailers make it look like.