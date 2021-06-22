A24 Debuts a Clever 'Oral History of The Green Knight' Featurette

"Miraculously… it survived." Now THIS is how you promote a movie that isn't a franchise or a sequel! A24 has released a crafty new featurette for David Lowery's The Green Knight movie titled simply just "An Oral History of The Green Knight". The film is a fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. Don't know anything about this story? Let's find out more… He is King Arthur's reckless nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the gigantic green-skinned stranger. This promo video takes us through the origins of the classic medieval story, what it really means, its historical context, characters, and much more. The film's ensemble cast includes Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, Kate Dickie, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris as King Arthur, and Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight. I appreciate how straightforward yet effectively intriguing and entertaining this video is - and it's all that's needed to grab my attention and make me want to see this.