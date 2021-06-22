Promo Teaser for 1970s Austrian Ski Racing Biopic 'Chasing the Line'

"All I've ever wanted was skiing." Picture Tree Intl. has revealed the first promo teaser trailer for a sports history film called Chasing the Line, a biopic about the famed Austrian skier named Franz Klammer. The film's original Austrian title is simply Klammer, but it's being released internationally as Chasing the Line instead. It focuses specifically on the time around the Olympic Games in Innsbruck in 1976, during which Klammer surprisingly won the Gold Medal in the Downhill race. He was only 22 years old at the time and entered with immense pressure. Starring Julian Waldner as Franz Klammer, with Valerie Huber, Wolfgang Oliver, Harry Lampl, Noah Perktold, and Benedikt Kalcher. The director explains: "It's not just about the athlete, but about this young person, or to be more precise, about two young people, the public but didn't know yet…. It's about love, intrigue, sports, power, public pressure. This is the stuff of big movies." This first look has some slick footage but doesn't seem as polished as it should. I'm still interested.