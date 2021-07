TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce plans for an exploration program for the summer and fall of 2021 near the Company's wholly owned Point Rousse operation ('Point Rousse') in the Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland. The $1.5 million exploration program, funded from the recent $8.5 million flow-through financing, consists of 100-line kilometres of a ground Induced Polarization ('IP') geophysical survey to aid in defining drill targets in three priority target areas, followed up by an initial 6,000 metres of diamond drilling. The priority targets in the Scrape Trend and the Goldenville Trend are located within 3.5 kilometers of the operating Pine Cove Mill and Tailings storage facility, and the Deer Cove Trend targets are within 9 kilometers (Exhibit A). All targets have the potential to continue to extend the mine life at the Point Rousse operation.