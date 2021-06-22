Cancel
House Rent

496 West End Blvd

News Argus
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article496-A West End Blvd-2BR/2BA-APT!! - 2BR/2BA, Main Level, Living Room & Den w/ Decorative Fireplace, Hardwood, Tile & Vinyl Floors, Large Eat-in Kitchen, SS S/R, Free Community Laundry Facility, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Off Street Parking(one car), Power & Water Included!. $650.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days...

www.thenewsargus.com
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

High-end apartments coming to Round Rock at A.W. Grimes Blvd. in 2022

Stanmore Warner Ranch will bring 336 high-end apartment units to 2607 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd. in late 2022. According to the developer, when the units are complete, they will be split among six buildings and be served by elevators and air-conditioned corridors. Parking will be provided in the form of tuck-under, surface and garage space. 713-335-1370. www.stanmorepartners.com.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Notes: Developer of West End Park site lands $40.7M+ loan

A $40.76 million loan has been finalized related to the construction of what will be the first mixed-use building in the residential section of West End Park. To be located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 31st Avenue North and Long Boulevard, the five-story Odyssey at the Park (pictured) will offer residential and restaurant/retail spaces. The address is 3100 Long Blvd., with groundbreaking, as the Post reported in March, expected by summer’s end.
High Point, NCNews Argus

509 Steele Street

Updated Duplex in High Point! - Coming Soon to View and Lease! Totally renovated two bedroom one bath duplex on quiet street. New appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and updated heat and AC. All electric. Off street parking and private porch. No Section 8, Pets considered with a $250 Pet...
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

QUEEN AND LOCKLAND APTS

1902 E-2 Queen St-1BR/1BA-Ardmore APT!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Living Room With Built-In Counter, Cook Top, DW, SS R/Micro, Hardwoods, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Laundry Facility On Site, Water Included. $350.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem...
House RentNews Argus

5908 Hollow Wood Ct.

Pretty 3 Bedroom Townhouse in the Clemmons/West Winston area - Pretty 2 story townhouse with the master suite on the main level and 2 good sized bedrooms upstairs plus a loft area.....open floorplan with the living room, kitchen, and eating area open to each other.....enclosed patio area. Washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. Great location off of Styers Ferry Rd. No smoking or pets.
Jamestown, NCNews Argus

1721 Guilford College Rd

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1721 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, NC 27282: Country living in the city! One story home with unfinished basement. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large eat in kitchen, huge den with fireplace and sunroom. Hardwoods in all main rooms and bedrooms. Well/septic. Property is very secluded and sits on over 4 acres. Convenient location to shopping and airport! Available now.
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

2809 W Highland Blvd

Affordable Studio. Heat Included! - Spacious Studio On Near West-Side. The Highlands is a great community conveniently located near I-94, bus lines, downtown, and more. The apartments offer a clean, comfortable space for an affordable price. Our community features underground parking, laundry facilities, hardwood flooring, 24-hour maintenance, and on-site property management. Heat is included!
RetailPosted by
Henrico Citizen

VA Cars planning new West End location

A West End office building has a new owner. Brian Scrimpsher purchased the 15,327-square-foot retail building, situated on 1.1 acres at 7494 West Broad Street in Henrico, from Ross Square LLC for $2.225 million and will operate a VA Cars used car dealership at the site. The company currently operates a location nearby, at 8701 West Broad Street.
Alameda, CAalamedasun.com

West End Bar before Planning Board

Planning Board members will hear a design review for the construction of a new 6,210 square foot commercial building at 1929 Webster St. at its June 28 meeting. The site will hold a restaurant and tavern on a vacant commercial property adjacent to the Cross Alameda Trail. The design review addresses three key factors.
Fort Smith, ARtalkbusiness.net

West End park in downtown Fort Smith to be sold at auction

The Park at West End, known for its historic Ferris wheel and vintage, hand-painted carousel will go on the auction block Aug. 12. The park includes a refurbished Pullman railcar, which has been used as a diner, a double decker used as a snack bar and a mural by United Kingdom artist D*Face!, painted as part of the Unexpected mural project.
Minneapolis, MNtcbmag.com

10 West End Now 64 Percent Leased with Radisson Deal

The brand new 10 West End office building is one of the most expensive places to rent office space in the metro. But although the building just opened in January, it’s already 64 percent leased. In the latest deal, Radisson Hotel Group Americas inked a long-term lease for 36,000 square...
Small Businessbizjournals

Group of women-owned businesses thriving at new location on West End Boulevard

Lead by a group of strong women owners, a collection of businesses have opened up during the pandemic in the West End of Winston Salem. Lavender and Honey Kitchen, Fiddle and Fig, Poppyseed Provisions and Alkali Hair Studio occupy an 11,500-square-foot space at 401 West End Boulevard. The conglomerate of businesses were brought together by Joe Williams, the founder and president of LMI Builders, a 25-year-old general contracting company.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

2212 Beaver Lake Blvd

Lake Life! ENJOY fishing, swimming, boating or just relaxing and soaking in the beautiful LAKE VIEW! Gorgeous .30 acre lot directly across from lake access. Wide open floor plan, Kitchen inc. quartz counters, stainless steel appl. ('20) and loads of counter space. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in the spacious living room w/ electric fireplace. New Windows 2019. Two main floor bedrooms w/ private bath access plus HUGE Primary Bedroom on 2nd floor w/ double vanities, whirlpool tub and shower. Fabulous BONUS Room on 2nd floor w/ panoramic views of the lake. Add'l flex room on 2nd floor w/ 3/4 bath. Enjoy the huge lot w/ lake views, fire pit, play set, fruit trees and two storage sheds. Beaver Lake is one of Nebraska's premier lakes, spring fed and stocked with numerous fish including Walleye, Crappie, Bass etc. HOA fee includes lake, pool access, and clubhouse privileges. Seller paid 1 yr Home Warranty Included!Special Financing Incentives available on this property from SIRVA Mortgage.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Near West End medical office building sells for $32.5M

The Brookfield Commons office property at 6600 West Broad Street recently sold for $32.5 million. Montecito Medical, a Nashville-based company, bought the property from an entity managed by Stanley Shield Partnership. The property contains 90,598 square feet of Class A medical office space. It formerly served as the headquarters for...
Laurelton, PAMilton Daily Standard

West End Fairground hosts tractor pull

LAURELTON — The Snyder County Pullers will run the Summer Shootout Tractor and Truck Pulls at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at the Union County West End Fairground, 1111 Route 235 Laurelton. Admission is $10, with children under 12 admitted at no charge. Classes include 12,000 Enhanced Farm, 10,500 Hot...
Mebane, NCmebaneenterprise.com

West End Revitalization Association and City of Mebane working together

The West End Revitalization Association (WERA), the organization responsible for the creation of Holt Street park among many other things, has established the WERA/Mebane Taskforce Model to address environmental justice (EJ) disparities in Black, Indigenous and LatinX communities in the City of Mebane. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines environmental...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

New resource center in Lexington’s West End opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A one stop shop neighborhood resource center has officially opened its doors in Lexington’s West End. The Black and Williams Neighborhood Center is the new home of the first United Way WayPoint center. The center aims to help out a number of under served families around the region. Local non-profit and community resources will be more accessible to struggling families living close by.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Central West End in St. Louis Offers Monthly Art Strolls

Street performers, DIY workshops, live music and art demonstrations take over the Central West End on McPherson Avenue every third Saturday of the month. The neighborhood puts on an “Art Stroll,” allowing people to explore a variety of art galleries. Featured in the stroll are the Duane Reed Gallery (4729 McPherson Avenue), Philip Slein Gallery (4735 McPherson Avenue) and projects+gallery (4733 McPherson Avenue). There’s also local stores to shop from, such as Centro Modern Furnishings (4727 McPherson Avenue), The Silver Lady (4736 McPherson Avenue) and Enchanting Embellishments (4732 McPherson Avenue).

