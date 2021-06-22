496 West End Blvd

Lake Life! ENJOY fishing, swimming, boating or just relaxing and soaking in the beautiful LAKE VIEW! Gorgeous .30 acre lot directly across from lake access. Wide open floor plan, Kitchen inc. quartz counters, stainless steel appl. ('20) and loads of counter space. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in the spacious living room w/ electric fireplace. New Windows 2019. Two main floor bedrooms w/ private bath access plus HUGE Primary Bedroom on 2nd floor w/ double vanities, whirlpool tub and shower. Fabulous BONUS Room on 2nd floor w/ panoramic views of the lake. Add'l flex room on 2nd floor w/ 3/4 bath. Enjoy the huge lot w/ lake views, fire pit, play set, fruit trees and two storage sheds. Beaver Lake is one of Nebraska's premier lakes, spring fed and stocked with numerous fish including Walleye, Crappie, Bass etc. HOA fee includes lake, pool access, and clubhouse privileges. Seller paid 1 yr Home Warranty Included!Special Financing Incentives available on this property from SIRVA Mortgage.