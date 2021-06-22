Heritage Days Draws Large Crowd to Momence

Saturday was Heritage Days in Momence. A day set aside to celebrate the history that made Momence a great community. The opening ceremony took place at the site of the Zugg Building at 113 W. Washington. The National Anthem was sung by Mary Cantrell at the Graham Historic House and Museum, along with the flag ceremony. A horse and carriage ride was offered throughout the day and vendors lined the streets and sidewalks and a car show was held on Island Park. Special guests included Abe Lincoln, who roamed the streets of downtown.