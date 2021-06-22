Jurassic World Evolution 2 Will See Dinosaurs Behaving Dynamically Based on Territory

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is promising to improve upon what was an already great game in several ways, and from its larger maps to its expanded scope in terms of dinosaurs and modes (among other things) have got fans excited about what the game will have in store for players. But the real joy of Jurassic World Evolution, of course, is getting to see those majestic beasts out in the open, seeing them interact with the environment and with each other.