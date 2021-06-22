Cancel
Los Alamos, NM

Obituary: Forrest William Brinkley Jr. June 25, 1930 – June 12, 2021

Forrest William Brinkley Jr., age 90, passed peacefully at home June 12, 2021. Forrest was surrounded by the love of his wife, Anne Brinkley in his passing. Also surviving are his two sons, Patrick “Rick” (Freda) Brinkley of San Mateo, California, Timothy Brinkley of San Diego, California and two granddaughters, Erika (Jon) Lewis of Danville, California and Miranda Brinkley of San Mateo, California. Also mourning his loss are caregivers Mike and Bea.

