NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

When is the next NASCAR race? If you’re seeking when and where to watch NASCAR today, you’ve come to the right place. Here you will find today’s races, upcoming races, race highlights, race recaps, power rankings , and more!

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Ryan Blaney steals the victory at Michigan International Speedway (August 22)

NASCAR Race Recap: Ryan Blaney steals his second victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season, despite not having a top-5 car during the race. Blaney now has a total of 14 playoff points.

Blaney only led one time during the race for eight laps. The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske car didn’t score points in either stage, but sometimes being lucky with a competitive car deficit is good enough to pull off shocking victories!

NASCAR Today

This is the scheduled race for NASCAR today.

Friday, August 27

Series Time (ET) TV
Wawa 250 (Xfinity) 7:30 PM NBCSN
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL

Next NASCAR race

Saturday, August 28

Series Time (ET) TV
Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Cup) 7:00 PM NBC
Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Picks (August 28)

  • Kyle Larson
  • Kevin Harvick
  • Austin Dillon

Upcoming NASCAR races

Saturday, September 4

Series Time (ET) TV
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (Xfinity) 3:30 PM NBCSN
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

Sunday, September 5

Series Time (ET) TV
Cook Out Southern 500 (Cup) 1:30 PM FS1
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

Sunday, September 5

Series Time (ET) TV
Cook Out Southern 500 (Cup) 6:00 PM NBCSN
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

Saturday, September 11

Series Time (ET) TV
Go Bowling 250 (Xfinity) 2:30 PM NBCSN
Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA

Saturday, September 11

Series Time (ET) TV
Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (Cup) 7:30 PM NBCSN
Richmond Raceway – Richmond, VA

NASCAR Drivers Ranked

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

1. Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 1st)

Kyle Larson stays on the top spot of Sportsnaut’s NASCAR power rankings after a strong performance at the Indianapolis Road Course. Larson had the best car and was caught up in unfortunate circumstances with a crazy ending. Larson goes into next weekend looking to win at one of his best tracks in Michigan International Speedway.

2. Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 3rd)

3. Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 5th)

4. Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 7th)

5. Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 15th)

6. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing, Standings: 2nd)

7. Ryan Blaney (Team Penske, Standings: 8th)

8. Kurt Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing, Standings: 14th)

9. Tyler Reddick (Richard Childress Racing, Standings: 11th)

10. Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 9th)

11. Matt DiBenedetto (Wood Brothers Racing, Standings: 16th)

12. Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 22nd)

13. Brad Keselowski (Team Penske, Standings: 10th)

14. Joey Logano (Team Penske, Standings: 6th)

15. Aric Almirola (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 23rd)

16. Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 12th)

17. William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports, Standings: 4th)

18. Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing, Standings: 13th)

19. Ross Chastain (Chip Ganassi Racing, Standings: 18th)

20. Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing, Standings: 28th)

NASCAR Standings

Next race: Daytona International Speedway (26/36)

