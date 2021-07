Airline passengers were scolded for verbally abusing American Airlines cabin crew during a flight delay, according to video of the incident. In footage from 7 June on TikTok, a flight attendant told passengers that abusing cabin crew was “disgusting”, and that it had been “living hell”.The American Airlines flight, which took off from Los Angeles for Charlotte, was diverted because of bad weather — forcing both passengers and cabin crew to wait it out at Raleigh-Durham airport.A passenger allegedly told a female flight attendant she was a “fat gorilla” after they argued about face coverings, according to The Charlotte Observer....