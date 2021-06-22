Staff Council Book Club: Choose one of three books

As we embark on a summer after a complex year, Staff Council would like to keep everyone connected and engaged with our next round of book club options. The club will again offer three book options under different genres: personal development, non-fiction, and fiction. Then each group will meet at noon Friday, Aug. 20, on Google Meet to discuss the book they read. Please click this scheduling link once you have decided which book you’d like to read and we will send a meeting invite. We will also be providing two copies of each book to the Carthage library for staff to borrow if needed.