Theft Investigation/Case #WT-21-07472

On 06/04/21 two light skin B/M's with Nigerian Accents entered the Costco at 1727 hours and stole a female patron's wallet from her purse while using distraction techniques. The subjects then departed in a silver SUV which was being operated by a third subject. The subjects then utilized the victim's credit cards shortly thereafter to make purchases at a nearby Sam's Club. If anyone recognizes the attached subjects or vehicle, please contact the Warminster Township Police Department immediately at 215-672-1000. Thank you for your valued time and careful assistance with this matter.