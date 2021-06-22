Stephanie Donovan

Elissa is joining Hartwick College as a Student Success Coach after many years in residence life. Elissa started at Mansfield University where she started in her sorority, Alpha Sigma Alpha, and began her reslife journey as a resident assistant. From there, she found herself at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she received her Master’s Degree in Student Affairs in Higher Education while working as a graduate residence director at Westminster College. After exploring more reslife areas as well as a time in admissions, Elissa had finally landed at Hartwick. Elissa is extremely excited to support students in a new role. Elissa continues to volunteer for her sorority today and loves video games, dancing, and hanging out with her large black cat Grimsley.