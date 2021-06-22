Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Stephanie Donovan

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Stephanie Donovan, faculty chair at Peirce College, will become president of the Pennsylvania Health Information Management Association (PHIMA) Board of Directors next month. Donovan, of Doylestown, previously worked in the outpatient setting and has held leadership positions with both PHIMA and AHIMA. She joined Peirce in 2010, and has overseen the growth of the College's healthcare and human services programs. She earned a doctorate from Delaware Valley University and is a certified RHIA.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peirce College#Healthcare#Phima Rrb#Ahima#Rhia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Related
Albany, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Q&A with Stephanie Andrea Allen, scholar, publisher, author

Here’s another author interview by Moriah Hampton, PhD, an instructor in the University at Albany’s Program in Writing and Critical Inquiry (WCI). Stephanie Andrea Allen, Ph.D., is the author of two short story collections, A Failure to Communicate (2017) and recently published How to Dispatch a Human: Stories and Suggestions (2021). Currently, she is Assistant Professor of Gender Studies at Indiana University Bloomington.
Indiana, PAbizjournals

Jacquie Gonos

Jacquie Gonos commercial banker at S&T Bank, was recently promoted to senior vice president. Jacquie has over 25 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial real estate lending throughout the western Pennsylvania market. Jacquie serves on the executive leadership team for Blair Go Red for Women. Jacquie resides in Indiana, PA with her son and daughter.
Businessbizjournals

Moray Newton, AIA

Associate Principal/Project Manager at The S/L/A/M Collaborative Inc. Moray Newton, an associate principal and project manager, will manage business development for SLAM Philadelphia. His focus is to grow the firm’s national practice as design leaders of higher education facilities, a sector he has served for more than 20 years. He has managed projects from master planning and design to construction for some of the nation’s top colleges of medicine, science, engineering, and pharmacy. His career began in Bethlehem, PA and looks forward to returning to the market.
Oneonta, NYhartwick.edu

Elissa Donovan

Elissa is joining Hartwick College as a Student Success Coach after many years in residence life. Elissa started at Mansfield University where she started in her sorority, Alpha Sigma Alpha, and began her reslife journey as a resident assistant. From there, she found herself at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she received her Master’s Degree in Student Affairs in Higher Education while working as a graduate residence director at Westminster College. After exploring more reslife areas as well as a time in admissions, Elissa had finally landed at Hartwick. Elissa is extremely excited to support students in a new role. Elissa continues to volunteer for her sorority today and loves video games, dancing, and hanging out with her large black cat Grimsley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy