Dr. Stephanie Donovan, faculty chair at Peirce College, will become president of the Pennsylvania Health Information Management Association (PHIMA) Board of Directors next month. Donovan, of Doylestown, previously worked in the outpatient setting and has held leadership positions with both PHIMA and AHIMA. She joined Peirce in 2010, and has overseen the growth of the College's healthcare and human services programs. She earned a doctorate from Delaware Valley University and is a certified RHIA.www.bizjournals.com