City Council tours new Public Works Facility

Story by Beaver County Radio Correspondent, Sandy Giordano. (Aliquippa, PA) – Alex Scott, and his public works crew will begin street sweeping on August 2 and will continue until the end of the month. He told the council at Wednesday night’s meeting. An effort will be made to sweep the streets twice. He reported that work on Christine Drive should be complete by Friday. He said beginning the week of July 26 the storm water project on 4th Avenue between Jefferson and Madison Street on Plan 11 will take a few weeks to complete. He asked council to request applicants for part time work and turn them in to City Administrator Sam Gill. A Duquesne Light pole in the area of CVS at Brodhead and Mill Street was struck by lightning, and he is in contact with them to replace it.