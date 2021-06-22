Cancel
Animals

Some geckos can use their tail as a ‘fifth foot’ to cling to walls

By Jake Buehler
New Scientist
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeckos have an extraordinary ability to cling to smooth vertical surfaces thanks to special gripping toe pads. Less well known is that some geckos have another sticky pad underneath the tip of their tails – and a study shows it is comfortably strong enough to support the weight of the animal on its own.

#Geckos#Marquette University#Tails#Adhesive
