An Italian Resurgence: OperaWine Unites Top Winemakers for a Gala Tasting in Verona

Winemaker James MacPhail of Sangiacomo Wines Interview. Was there a moment that you remember when you knew that you wanted to be a winemaker?. Not one exact moment. ‘Becoming’ a winemaker happened kinda’ happenstance. I was working for Merry Edwards, and I asked her if I could make a couple of barrels of Pinot myself, on the side (had to get her ‘blessing’). She said ‘yes.’ So of course I got excited, sourced my first fruit (RRV and Anderson Valley), and made the wines (6 total barrels). The wines turned out pretty good, and so one thing led to another – I created a website, sent out an announcement letter to friends and family, sent the wine to press, etc. It wasn’t until I received my first press scores, and sold out of my first vintage in about 2 hours, that I realized – maybe I could do this? But I wouldn’t call myself a winemaker until a few years later, when I quit my day job, and MacPhail Family Wines really took off (2004-2005). I was officially off on my own.