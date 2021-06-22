The storage issue: EVs can support widescale adoption of renewables

To deliver on the promise of zero-emission transport, it is not only necessary to curb tailpipe emissions, but also to build out the generation and storage of renewable energy. If the electricity needed to charge your EV does not come from renewable sources, the full potential of EVs to decarbonise transport cannot be realised. EVs can play an important role in balancing the grid, while second-life batteries play a critical role in energy storage. This interdependence of the automotive and the energy sectors is creating an abundance of exciting innovation, from smart charging software to mobile storage solutions that form part of a circular value chain for used batteries, turning the battery from a liability into an asset.