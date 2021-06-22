Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The storage issue: EVs can support widescale adoption of renewables

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo deliver on the promise of zero-emission transport, it is not only necessary to curb tailpipe emissions, but also to build out the generation and storage of renewable energy. If the electricity needed to charge your EV does not come from renewable sources, the full potential of EVs to decarbonise transport cannot be realised. EVs can play an important role in balancing the grid, while second-life batteries play a critical role in energy storage. This interdependence of the automotive and the energy sectors is creating an abundance of exciting innovation, from smart charging software to mobile storage solutions that form part of a circular value chain for used batteries, turning the battery from a liability into an asset.

www.automotiveworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#Battery Technologies#Grid Energy Storage#Evs#Decarbonise#Jaguar#Battery Resourcers#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Cars
Related
Technologyinsideevs.com

Aluminum-Air Batteries Could Benefit EVs, But Must Be Swapped

We've heard about aluminum-air or aluminum-oxygen batteries for years, and we've reported on them several times. Way back in 2014, we reported on the debut of a 1,000-mile aluminum-air battery, and in 2016, we reported that an aluminum-air battery was ready for commercialization. You can see how these stories turned out. For this reason, we don't report on battery breakthroughs often.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Lack of Consumer Awareness Must be Addressed in Emerging Technologies in Solar Power Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Falling prices of renewable energy coupled with consumer preferences for cleaner sources and government mandates have allowed the solar power market to shine. In 2019, the cumulative installed capacity of solar power was more than 600 gigawatts (GW) with 20% additional capacity planned during the forecast period. The emergence of newer technology that can reliably generate solar energy should boost the demand for photovoltaic solar power cells. Solar power generation consists of the entire process from component manufacturing to the installation, operation, and maintenance of the unit. Solar power generation necessitates expert consulting to effectively harness solar energy in addition to sizeable financing – a prerequisite in the solar power market.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Plans To Rollout Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles In Latam This Year

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the expansion of its recently announced Electric Vehicle (EV) One-Stop-Shop division (EVOSS). IQSTEL has worked closely on the Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) Electric Motorcycle Initiative backed by Revolt Token. IQSTEL's EVOSS division has supported ALYI's MODUS design team on the development of EV Batteries, EV Chargers, Battery Management Software, IoT EV Connectivity, an EV Mobile App, and an EV Dashboard Display. In the course of this work, IQSTEL has worked with Chinese, American, and Indian, manufactures of EV industry parts and motorcycles.
New York City, NYHouston Chronicle

Unique Electric Solutions (UES) Partners With the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (CEBIP) to Develop EV Energy Storage System Assembly in New York

CALVERTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Seeking to bring manufacturing of energy storage systems (ESS) used in its electric propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles in house, Unique Electric Solutions (UES) has partnered with the Clean Energy Business Incubator Program (CEBIP), a program of the Long Island High Technology Incubator (LIHTI) located at Stony Brook University, to establish laser welding manufacturing production capability. The partnership will focus on rapid, high quality assembly of production complete high voltage battery packs and ultra-capacitor modules used within the Energy Storage Systems of medium and heavy duty all-electric and hybrid trucks and buses.
Energy Industryautomotiveworld.com

Hyundai Motor Group affiliates to join Climate Group’s RE100, aim to expand renewable energy use

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced that five key affiliate companies, including Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor) and Kia Corporation (Kia), will join Climate Group’s RE100, a global initiative committed to moving toward 100 percent renewable energy. Joining 300 other global companies, the Group plans to further accelerate efforts on sustainable development and carbon neutrality.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Scania: An absolutely great decision for cleaner, quieter transport

Every day, the Absolut Company sends out around 600,000 bottles of its world-famous Absolut Vodka from its factory in southern Sweden to customers all over the globe. Now, its transports to the nearby harbour will be made by Scania P 320 electric-hybrid trucks, slashing emissions and noise in the vodka distiller’s little hometown.
Energy Industryaithority.com

LevelTen Energy and RIC Energy Form Partnership to Speed up Adoption of Renewable Energy in Europe and North America

The partnership enables RIC Energy to source renewable power purchase agreements for its clients through the LevelTen Platform. LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, and RIC Energy, a key photovoltaic developer, and renewable energy consultancy, have entered into a partnership that enables RIC Energy to source power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its clients through the LevelTen Platform.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Webasto and Green-G bring the fully electric light truck ecarry to the road

In times of climate change and sustainability Green-G, the young subsidiary of the Italian company Goriziane Holding S.p.A., is focusing on the development of electric vehicles and systems. With the fully electric light truck ecarry Green-G is now celebrating premiere. The ecarry has been specially developed for service companies and...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Virtual synchronous generator of PV generation without energy storage for frequency support in autonomous microgrid

In autonomous microgrids frequency regulation (FR) is a critical issue, especially with a high level of penetration of the photovoltaic (PV) generation. In this study, a novel virtual synchronous generator (VSG) control for PV generation was introduced to provide frequency support without energy storage. PV generation reserve a part of the active power in accordance with the pre-defined power versus voltage curve. Based on the similarities of the synchronous generator power-angle characteristic curve and the PV array characteristic curve, PV voltage Vpv can be analogized to the power angle {\delta}. An emulated governor (droop control) and the swing equation control is designed and applied to the DC-DC converter. PV voltage deviation is subsequently generated and the pre-defined power versus voltage curve is modified to provide the primary frequency and inertia support. A simulation model of an autonomous microgrid with PV, storage, and diesel generator was built. The feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed VSG strategy are examined under different operating conditions.
Glendale, CASfvbj.com

Public Storage Issues Sustainability Report

Public Storage on Thursday released its 2021 Sustainability Report detailing how the company has positioned itself for long-term growth. The Glendale self-storage REIT reduced its carbon footprint and waste consumption by 12 percent in 2020 through LED lighting conversions, solar power installations and low-water irrigation upgrades. Also, it has created new green career paths within the company and enhanced enterprise risk management by forming board-driven sustainability oversight.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

EU clears French support for gas storage

The support system does not violate state aid rules and supports French energy security, the European Commission has said. The European Commission has ruled that France's system for financially supporting the operation of natural gas storage facilities is needed for the country's energy security and does not violate EU state aid rules, it said on June 28.
Educationam-online.com

Business Secretary highlights EV adoption's charging and skills gap challenges

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has highlighted the need to plug gaps in the UK’s charging infrastructure and technicians’ skillset to help drive electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Addressing the Virtual Smart Transport Conference, Kwarteng said that EV infrastructure remains an issue that “comes up all the time” and sought to assure...
Brooklyn, NYelectrek.co

Con Edison to combine battery storage and EV chargers at same site in New York

One of the US’s largest energy companies, Con Edison, has announced a contract with Centrica Business Solutions to transform a lot in Brooklyn, New York, into an energy hub complete with 18 350kW EV chargers and a battery energy storage system (ESS). Con Edison claims this will be the first hub in New York City that combines both energy storage and EV charging.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Solarwatt Flexes Muscles in Home Energy Storage Fight With Shell, Tesla

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Solarwatt, backed by BMW's billionaire shareholder Stefan Quandt, plans to launch a small module that lets homeowners link rooftop solar panels to power storage batteries and electric vehicles to cut costs. The wallbox allows home owners to control when and how much home-produced photovoltaics (PV) power...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Stellantis to hold “EV Day 2021” today and provides update on H1 2021 trading performance

Stellantis N.V. will host at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT its EV Day 2021. Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis, will share Stellantis’ comprehensive electrification strategy. Touchpoints of the presentations will include:. Significant investments in electrification technology and connected software. Remaining an industry frontrunner in efficiency via...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

How GM's Ultium Battery Will Help It Commit to an Electric Future

When GM launched the plug-in-hybrid Chevrolet Volt in 2010, the auto industry talked about battery cost around $1000 per kilowatt-hour of energy storage. At that price, the Volt's 16.0-kWh pack was likely more expensive than all other components of the car combined. Now, with GM's latest battery, dubbed Ultium, the...
Energy Industryautomotiveworld.com

General Motors and Shell offer renewable energy solutions to U.S. homeowners, EV owners and suppliers

General Motors and Shell, through its wholly owned subsidiary MP2 Energy, LLC (“Shell”), are collaborating to provide comprehensive energy solutions programs to GM’s customers and supply chain partners, including fixed-rate home energy plans backed by 100 percent renewable energy resources. This program is currently available for eligible owners of Chevrolet,...
Energy IndustryThe Heartland Institute

Hydrogen Hype and Hurdles

Green Hydrogen is the latest “energy” fad from the global warming warriors. It is mainly hot air. Hydrogen will NEVER be a source of energy. Unlike coal, oil or natural gas, hydrogen rarely occurs naturally – it must be manufactured, and that process consumes far more energy than the hydrogen “fuel” can recover. And the heat content of natural gas is over three times that of hydrogen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy