“Throwing Gas on the Fire”!!

In case you missed it, the ocean caught fire on Friday just west of Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. We never thought the words fire and ocean would be in the same sentence, but alas it is the year 2021 and we’ve already passed the point of disillusionment. Still, the footage of a blazing fire in the middle of the ocean is absolutely dumbfounding and looks like it belongs in a Sci-fi film. The crazy incident was caused by a gas leak from an underground pipeline run by the oil company Pemex, which resulted in a surface fire fueled by methane and other wet gas components. The leak is said to have been the result of an electrical storm and heavy rains, and the flaming waves burned for five hours before professionals could get it extinguished. Fingers crossed this is a once in a lifetime seemingly impossible disaster, but we won’t be bamboozled if the Tetons are on fire next.