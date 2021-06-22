Cancel
Politics

“Throwing Gas on the Fire”!!

By Chronicle Editor
 17 days ago

I have just read the comments regarding Adam Hank’s resignation attributed to you in the Tidings. “ This resignation can be laid squarely at the feet of our mayor and two councilors, who have demonstrated stunning levels of dishonesty , personal attacks and inability to come close to anything resembling responsible municipal governance. Having the city attorney resign because of this kind of behavior was tragic in itself—to have both the city attorney and a very able city manager resign is beyond understanding.”

Steve Jensen
#Personal Attacks#City Attorney#Dishonesty#Tidings#Council#The Council Mayor
Mayor Akins: On What the Council Is Doing and What It Needs to Do

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the mayor, city council and some folks who work at city hall. Too much talk. There’s also been a fair amount of discussion about how public meetings run. It’s an incredibly complex grouping of three sets of rules, some which supersede others. Ashland has more than its share of super smart people–but this body of law is so dense it even takes lawyers awhile to get it. Very few people are expert in it. I’m getting closer every day in my understanding because I have to. I’ve got two editions of Robert’s Rules of Order on my nightstand, the public meeting manual on my laptop, the AMC on my desktop, especially 2.04, and the ORS.
Ashland, OR

Sneak Preview Column Does Disservice To Ashland

This letter was written to Curtis Hayden, Editor, Sneak Preview. I have read your columns in the Sneak Preview for seven years now. Most of them have been harmless attempts to convey a folksy knowledge of Ashland life and politics. Your most recent piece on Ashland city government, however, did real damage to the city.
