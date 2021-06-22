Legendary quarterback Joe Namath excited for New York Jets drafted quarterback Zach Wilson and team’s new head coach Robert Saleh
NEW YORK — Joe Namath has heard the question for years. Decades, really. Can the Jets’ quarterback — whoever that happens to be — become the next Broadway Joe?. The franchise has been on a mostly fruitless search since Namath last played for the Jets in 1976, a span during which 34 players have started at quarterback for New York. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April, will likely become No. 35 when the Jets kick off the regular season at Carolina on Sept. 12.www.miningjournal.net