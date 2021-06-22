Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Legendary quarterback Joe Namath excited for New York Jets drafted quarterback Zach Wilson and team’s new head coach Robert Saleh

Mining Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Joe Namath has heard the question for years. Decades, really. Can the Jets’ quarterback — whoever that happens to be — become the next Broadway Joe?. The franchise has been on a mostly fruitless search since Namath last played for the Jets in 1976, a span during which 34 players have started at quarterback for New York. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April, will likely become No. 35 when the Jets kick off the regular season at Carolina on Sept. 12.

www.miningjournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Associated Press#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets: Morgan Moses will be huge for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets signing veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses will be a massive help to the early development of quarterback Zach Wilson. If there’s been one theme from the past two years for the New York Jets, it’s that general manager Joe Douglas is intent on keeping his quarterback safe. Even before the franchise drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick this year, the Jets took Mekhi Becton in the first round last year. They then selected Alijah Vera-Tucker with their other first-rounder in 2021.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

BYU HC Thinks Zach Wilson Is a 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitaki watched now Jets QB Zach Wilson grow from the youngest quarterback to start in program history to the No. 2 overall draft pick, the highest any BYU player has been drafted. After playing 30 games for the Cougars, Sitaki is excited to see what's in store for Wilson on the next level.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the New York Jets roster

The New York Jets have built a young core and are ready to develop this season. While the team isn’t ready to compete for a Super Bowl, it can start to build for the future. The Jets had a very successful offseason, especially through the draft. In the first round, they selected quarterback Zach Wilson and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. These two players are bound to make an impact in year one and the future.
NFLSportsGrid

Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Jets QB Zach Wilson

If you feel strongly that Zach Wilson is a good quarterback, you’d probably point to what he did his breakout, final season in college. If you think that is representative of what he is going to be able to do in the NFL, there is going to be a lot of value on the New York Jets offense because all of the running backs are cheap.
NFLjetnation.com

Saleh’s Comments on Corners Reason for Concern or Confidence? NY Jets Podcast

On this week’s episode of JetNation Radio, Glenn, Alex and Dylan will cover head coach Robert Saleh’s comments to the media regarding the team’s young cornerbacks. Listen to our New York Jets Podcast as we also discuss Jamison Crowder and Marcus Maye’s very different contract situations. Which surprise cuts could be coming when the season rolls around? That and much more on this week’s episode. Don’t miss it.
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Why the New York Jets’ latest addition is a big boost for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have been among the most active organizations this offseason as they try to build a young foundation around rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The latest move is intended to help protect the former BYU quarterback and the team’s top overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Last Friday, the team reportedly signed veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses a one-year, $3.6 million deal, as first reported by The Washington Post.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

The New York Jets players best at avoiding penalties

The New York Jets have constructed a roster filled with players who keep their penalty numbers to a minimum. Flags were thrown on 3,499 plays in the NFL throughout the 2020 season, with 2,989 of those being accepted for a total of 25,828 yards. That’s 14.7 miles’ worth of penalty flags, which is slightly longer than the driving distance between MetLife Stadium and the Barclays Center (13.2 miles).
NFLYardbarker

Why Zach Wilson will succeed from Day 1 for the New York Jets

Rookie No. 2 pick Zach Wilson will be the New York Jets’ Week 1 starting quarterback when they take on former starter Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers. That much is already known. Flush with a new coaching staff, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur included, the Jets hope that Wilson can...
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets among PFF’s top five most improved teams

If offseason accolades from Pro Football Focus led to success on the field, the New York Jets would have no issues ending their decade-long postseason drought. In a video released by the NFL, the Jets rank third in the analytical statistical service’s top five most improved teams from the 2021 offseason. Detractors can argue that last season’s two-win endeavor gave the Jets nowhere to go but up, but the video details how New York’s most monumental moves have set them up for success.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Impressing coaching staff

Wilson has impressed New York's coaching staff with his work ethic and quick learning ability in camp, Jack Bell of the Jets' official site reports. "We've thrown a lot at (WIlson)," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "I thought these last two weeks have been awesome for him...it's cool because he recognizes all that, he learns, and he's eager."
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Zach Wilson Is Fitting Right in With Jets This Offseason

There are certainly lots of new faces on the Jets roster. One, however, stands out from the rest. He must manage immense expectations, and embrace the fact that his success is a major determination of the team’s fate this season. So far, Zach Wilson appears to be handling the pressure...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets receivers will surprise everyone in 2021

The New York Jets completely revamped their offense for the upcoming season. Rookie Michael Carter and veteran Tevin Coleman joined a running back group that will surely be by-committee. As for the passing game, that’s where it gets really, really fun. Obviously, the team drafted BYU product Zach Wilson to...
NFLchatsports.com

Two players the New York Jets struck gold with in the 2021 NFL Draft:

There is no question the New York Jets had one of the best draft classes in the NFL this year on paper, and now it’s time for them to display their talents during training camp and hopefully come the regular season. Of course, the drafting of Zach Wilson will plaster the headlines, but they have two more players capable of achieving greatness at the next level.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Jets Fantasy Football Preview: Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore, Michael Carter finally bring hope

Record: 2 - 14 (31) WR: Jamison Crowder WR30, Breshad Perriman* WR80, Braxton Berrios WR92. The Jets averaged 952 offensive plays during the two seasons of the Adam Gase era, ranking 26th and 31st over the last two seasons. They were dead last in yards per play and rate of drives scored on in 2020, but they compounded that with their sluggish pace, turning a bad offense into one that scored nearly 40 fewer points than the second-worst offense and more than 150 points fewer than the average. It's hard to say exactly how this offense may play because Mike LaFleur has never been an offensive coordinator, but it seems likely this will be one of the most improved in the league. Just because things can't get much worse.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Here’s how new Jets tackle Morgan Moses fits into plans to protect Zach Wilson

Starter-quality right tackles aren’t often available in the summer. But Morgan Moses was, and it could make a world of difference for Zach Wilson this fall. The Jets recently signed the veteran as they look to reinforce the offensive line in front of Wilson, their latest hope for a franchise quarterback and the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft. The pickup came after the Washington Football Team was forced to dump Moses, 30, for salary cap purposes.

Comments / 1

Community Policy