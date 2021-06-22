Legendary quarterback Joe Namath excited for New York Jets drafted quarterback Zach Wilson and team’s new head coach Robert Saleh

Record: 2 - 14 (31) WR: Jamison Crowder WR30, Breshad Perriman* WR80, Braxton Berrios WR92. The Jets averaged 952 offensive plays during the two seasons of the Adam Gase era, ranking 26th and 31st over the last two seasons. They were dead last in yards per play and rate of drives scored on in 2020, but they compounded that with their sluggish pace, turning a bad offense into one that scored nearly 40 fewer points than the second-worst offense and more than 150 points fewer than the average. It's hard to say exactly how this offense may play because Mike LaFleur has never been an offensive coordinator, but it seems likely this will be one of the most improved in the league. Just because things can't get much worse.