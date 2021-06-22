2021 Player Outlooks: Cleveland Browns

Sure, the final fantasy numbers and rank for Mayfield’s last two seasons are nearly identical, but by every metric, and the famous “eye test”, Mayfield was an infinitely better player during the 2020 season. Credit new head coach Kevin Stefanski with designing an offense that played off Mayfield’s strengths (timing throws out of the pocket, and play action), as the 3rd year pro cut his interceptions by 60%, improved his completion percentage, and overcame a shaky start to the year by leading his team to the 2nd round of the playoffs. So what does the gunslinger from Oklahoma have for a follow-up in 2021?