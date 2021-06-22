SCAM ALERT - Air Duct Cleaning Scam Reported in Area

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is warning Sioux County citizens of a possible air duct cleaning scam that has been occurring in the area recently. These air duct cleaning crews offer a low-priced opportunity to clean residential or business ductwork. The phone number they have been using is 712-218-2577. When you call this number, you will receive a message saying, “this text mail subscriber is not available.” Even if you don’t leave a message, the scammer begins a dialogue with you via text message asking you for personal information, such as, “How many furnaces do you have?” “What is your zip code?” Callers have been reporting that if you answer them back, the dialogue has continued with statements similar to, “We charge $250.00 and at this price we will be cleaning all of the ducts from the top to the basement; all the vents from top to the basement, all the main lines, all the return lines, antibacterial sanitization process, no hookup charges, no hidden charges and no per-vent charges.” Reporting parties have told us that if you ask them for references, the scammer will send you links to local credible duct cleaning businesses who have no affiliation with these scams; the scammers are simply sending these to you to gain your trust. Often, those who fall for this scam will also discover that the quality of work is of very poor quality if it was even performed at all.