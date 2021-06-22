Cancel
Travelle at The Langham Names Nitin Bali Pastry Chef

Travelle at The Langham today announces the appointment of Pastry Chef Nitin Bali. In addition to overseeing the pastry kitchen at Travelle, Chef Bali leads the pastry operations for the entire hotel and all its offerings, including its afternoon tea service, private kitchen orders, dessert catering services, 15,000 square-feet of banquet space, and club level. In the coming weeks, Bali will introduce his all-new dessert menu at Travelle, complete with seasonally inspired ingredients for summer.

