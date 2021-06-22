Travelle at The Langham Names Nitin Bali Pastry Chef

Kubu, set beside the beautiful Ayung River, is a uniquely designed fine dining restaurant located at the luxurious Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Bali. As we made our way along the ambient lit path towards our dinner destination we could hear the tranquil sound of the flowing river and feel the cool Ubud breeze. The location is tranquil and romantic and we were even more enthralled when we arrived at our dining table. At Kubu each table is set in a traditional Indonesian bamboo hut, but the interiors are anything but basic. Each hut houses a decadent and memorable table setting where we enjoyed their indulgent and grand degustation menu. We loved the way each dish was a delicious mix of western techniques and Indonesian touches.