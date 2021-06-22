Microchip boosts GaN RF portfolio

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML ™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it has partnered with Microchip Technology to simplify the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial edge Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This partnership enables embedded developers using Microchip Technology's microcontrollers and the powerful MPLAB X IDE tool suite to quickly and easily add intelligence to their new or legacy designs with SensiML's Analytics Toolkit. Small Footprint, Low Power and Efficient Models - AI for Edge IoT ApplicationsThe new integrated design flow enables users to use the Data Visualizer debug tool included with the MPLAB X IDE tool suite to directly read register-level sensor data and then feed that information in SensiML's Data Capture Lab where it can be analyzed and labeled for high-quality AI modeling. This approach means that data from any of the wide range of sensors supported by MPLAB X IDE tool suite can be converted into usable AI models. The models generated by the SensiML tools are extremely efficient and can easily be supported by nearly any Microchip microcontroller and its associated memory subsystem while keeping power consumption extremely low.