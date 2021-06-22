TAG Restaurant Group Unveils New Concepts Tiny Giant Sushi and Little Chingones

One of the liveliest food-related Instagram accounts in the city belongs to Che Butter Jonez, the beloved food truck from spouses Malik Rhasaan (the titular Che) and Detric Fox-Quinlan (aka Bae Butter Jonez). Their shouty joie de vivre is also conveyed in their business motto—“I cook better than your muva!”—and, now, their first brick-and-mortar outpost, a cheery counter-service joint neighboring a Chevron station. Rhasaan, a Queens native, is the chef, offering a cuisine woefully underrepresented outside the five boroughs: New York street food. You can keep your lox bagel, your $1 slice—to me, the perfect NYC dish is the soul-satisfying chicken and rice served from its halal carts, and I’m awfully grateful to CBJ for making a solid version available here. One recent lunch hour, a customer tucking into a plate of Who Let Mookie Make the Pasta (named for Spike Lee’s character in Do the Right Thing) mused aloud that the dish—spicy, garlicky noodles with spinach, tomatoes, and Parm, plus shrimp, mussels, or chicken—reminded him of a jerk pasta he used to enjoy on 14th Street in Manhattan. The aforementioned offerings appear on a frequently changing menu that also includes That Sh!t Slambing—a smashed lamb burger with caramelized onions and a creamy herb sauce—and a bodega-style breakfast sandwich. Open at 7 most mornings, Che on Cleveland is just off I-85; this food would be great on the go.