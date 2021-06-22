Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

TAG Restaurant Group Unveils New Concepts Tiny Giant Sushi and Little Chingones

fsrmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Troy Guard and the TAG Restaurant Group announce two new concepts coming to Milepost Zero, McGregor Square’s new food hall: Tiny Giant Sushi and Little Chingones. Both expect to open on July 1, 2021. Tiny Giant Sushi is a non-traditional sushi concept, harkening back to TAG Restaurant Group’s TAG Raw Bar Days, where guests can expect the unexpected. Taking inspiration from Guard’s upbringing in Hawaii, the concept has a smaller, very focused menu featuring traditional ingredients with that special Troy Guard Twist. Menu will include a selection of Temaki (hand rolls), Maki, Nigiri, and sharing sides. Guests can look forward to some truly “Troy” selections like the Kelp Roll with Chopped Salmon, Hamachi and Tuna; the Hawaiian staple, SPAM Temaki; Yamagobo (Japanese pickled burdock root) Maki; and Charlie Guard Poke, named for Troy’s Dad. Little Chingones is a scaled down version of Guard’s popular Mexican concept Los Chingones, and like its big brother, Little Chingones is Chef Troy Guard's take on "badass" Mexican - sassy, spicy, sometimes irreverent, always an adventure. The concept is inspired by Chef Troy Guard's teen years, growing up with his siblings in the coastal metropolis of San Diego. At Little Chingones, guests will be able to enjoy popular items like their signature tacos, the crowd-favorite nachos, and burritos (naked or regular, and the NEW Burrito Bowl) in a quick service model—perfect for working lunches, pre-(baseball) gaming, happy hours and everything in between.

www.fsrmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Hall#Food Drink#Troy Guard#Tiny Giant Sushi#Tag Restaurant Group#Tag Raw Bar Days#Menu#Hamachi#Hawaiian#Japanese#Mexican#Los Chingones#Chef Troy Guard#Raw Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Japan
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

The Best New Sushi Experience

It is too hot to hang in the kitchen, so I have been on a sushi kick of late. At the suggestion of a friend my daughter, Cecilia, and I hit up Yakuza House in Metairie for a late lunch today. With maybe 16-seats including the raw bar, and a location on a nondescript corner of Veterans Boulevard, the pristine space was full at 2:30 on a Tuesday afternoon and we were lucky to score a table—no doubt an impossible feat without a reservation in the evening. After a long run of pop-ups Chef Huy Pham bet the bank on the BYOB space in April. It seems to be paying off. Hand rolls and inventive takes on screamingly fresh nigiri sushi are the specialties here but the tempura yellowtail neck is a fine choice for those who fear the raw. Try the Kanpachi (Japanese Amberjack) nigiri dressed with the chef’s choice of adornments, in this case a very light hand was used to apply a daring combination of basil pesto, thin ribbons of fried shallot, and bit of sea salt. This bold move paid off, too.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio's first revolving sushi restaurant coming to Alamo Quarry Market from Japan-based chain Kura Sushi

What goes around will soon come around with the forthcoming launch of San Antonio’s first revolving sushi bar. Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicate the popular Japanese restaurant chain Kura Sushi is opening a location in the Alamo Quarry Market. The $1.2 million project includes a significant makeover of the former Papouli’s Greek Grill at 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 384. Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 20 and be completed by Dec. 28 of this year.
Austin, TXaustinfoodmagazine.com

Emmer & Rye Group Announces New Caribbean Concept, Canje

Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group has announced their latest concept set to open in fall 2021, Canje, a restaurant focused on Caribbean cuisine. The restaurant’s concept will be driven by Executive Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s, Caribbean roots, with a menu inspired by mainland Guyana and many of the islands in the region.
Fountain Valley, CAFast Casual

2 Orange Country restaurants create 'elevated fast casual' concept

Orange County-based culinary brands — 7 Leaves Cafe and Crema Bakery — have created Artisan, a fast casual concept opening in July in Fountain Valley, California. 7 Leaves Co-founder Sonny Nguyen described it as an "elevated fast casual concept," that builds on the popularity of 7 Leaves, which has 25 units in three states.
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Krystal Unveils New Restaurant Prototype in Atlanta Hometown

"Throughout the last year, we have built our reputation on offering hot, fast, and friendly service paired with our highly crave-able menu items. The new prototype offers the stage for our teams to continue this legacy into the future of the brand while staying current with the needs of customers," said Thomas Stager, the President of Krystal Restaurants, who was brought in a year ago to turn around the business. "As we step into the next phase of the company, we are also expanding our presence by finalizing new franchising deals around the country with restaurants looking for smaller footprint concepts that can deliver on all-dayparts—breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night."
Restaurantsarchiproducts.com

Riflessi Design for the Yugo Sushi Fusion Experience restaurant

Riflessi the elegant interior design project for Yugo Sushi Fusion Experience, a restaurant in Volla (Naples) that celebrates the union between Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine with an excellent gastronomic proposal. The intervention follows an approach that pays a great attention to detail, with simple and regular lines emphasized by the...
Posted by
Michelle Loucadoux

Burbank's Newest Sushi Restaurant Is an Affordable Taste of Fine Dining

Outdoor dining at the new Yakumi Sushi in BurbankPhoto credit: Author. If you’re going to open a restaurant in Burbank during a global pandemic, you’d better do it right. And boy, did Yakumi set the bar high. I’m usually a happy camper when it comes to food, but this unassuming new restaurant did everything right during my recent visit.
Georgetown, DCpopville.com

“Clyde’s Restaurant Group to Open New Cocktail-centric Bar + Restaurant ‘Fitzgerald’s’ in Historic Georgetown on Saturday”

Fitz Menu Middle Pannel – Food (PDF) Fitz Menu Right Pannel – Wine (PDF) Fitzgerald Beverage Menu 2021 (PDF) “Clyde’s Restaurant Group is pleased to announce their new cocktail-centric bar and restaurant Fitzgerald’s (1232 36th Street, NW) – replacing former bar concept F. Scott’s – is opening on Saturday, June 26th, 2021. Hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday, 5pm until closing. Fitgerald’s will celebrate a return to classic Georgetown, elegance, embracing historic connections, while adding an elevated emphasis on food from critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Kyoo Eom and a modern bar program lead by General Manager and Beverage Director Brian Zipin – both also of next door culinary sibling and award-winning fine dining restaurant 1789.
Denver, COReporterHerald.com

Popular Denver Mexican restaurant concept looks north for latest outpost

FORT COLLINS — Los Chingones, a Mexican restaurant concept from TAG Restaurant Group LLC with a series of Denver-area locations, has opened its first Northern Colorado location. The Fort Collins outpost, which opened Friday, is at 3541 E. Harmony Road. “As TRG explored expanding the Los Chingones brand outside of...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

To-Go Restaurant Concepts

RŌDIE is a new takeout spot in Toronto that's devoted to "hand food and road sodas" and it's all about providing people with refreshments to take on the go. The perfectly portioned menu items are designed to be eaten with one hand (and a drink in the other) so that people can enjoy walks or other out-of-home adventures, and experience great food and drinks without having to be tied to a table.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E.A!

3 Good Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles You Have to Try

When you try to pick the best restaurant for a burger, pizza, taco, or waffle, it's easy to come up with a mutual list with your friends. Ask any of your friends what are the top three sushi restaurants in any neighborhood, you'll definitely come up with tens of different best lists.
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

Maverick restaurant group reveals new details about San Antonio Italian concepts Allora and Arrosta

When plans surfaced in April for Allora and Arrosta, a pair of fancy new Italian eateries from the minds behind Maverick Texas Brasserie, details were in short supply. Back in April, we knew the full-service restaurant Allora will be overseen by Chef Robbie Nowlin. Newly confirmed, however, is that Chris Carlson split time between his existing post as Maverick's executive chef and overseeing the more causal, counter-service Arrosta.
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery Rolls Out Beer Barrel Club

Rock Bottom is launching a Beer Barrel Club – a new way for guests to enjoy its award-winning brews. Exclusive Rock Bottom Beer Barrel – 128-ounce double-walled steel keg, tap handle, faucet and knob, CO2 cartridge and a how-to guide. Free Barrel Cleaning at Any Rock Bottom Colorado location. $300...
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Magazine

The verdict on 5 new Atlanta restaurants: Che Butter Jonez, the Continent, Drawbar, the Abby Singer, Daisuki Sushi Izakaya

One of the liveliest food-related Instagram accounts in the city belongs to Che Butter Jonez, the beloved food truck from spouses Malik Rhasaan (the titular Che) and Detric Fox-Quinlan (aka Bae Butter Jonez). Their shouty joie de vivre is also conveyed in their business motto—“I cook better than your muva!”—and, now, their first brick-and-mortar outpost, a cheery counter-service joint neighboring a Chevron station. Rhasaan, a Queens native, is the chef, offering a cuisine woefully underrepresented outside the five boroughs: New York street food. You can keep your lox bagel, your $1 slice—to me, the perfect NYC dish is the soul-satisfying chicken and rice served from its halal carts, and I’m awfully grateful to CBJ for making a solid version available here. One recent lunch hour, a customer tucking into a plate of Who Let Mookie Make the Pasta (named for Spike Lee’s character in Do the Right Thing) mused aloud that the dish—spicy, garlicky noodles with spinach, tomatoes, and Parm, plus shrimp, mussels, or chicken—reminded him of a jerk pasta he used to enjoy on 14th Street in Manhattan. The aforementioned offerings appear on a frequently changing menu that also includes That Sh!t Slambing—a smashed lamb burger with caramelized onions and a creamy herb sauce—and a bodega-style breakfast sandwich. Open at 7 most mornings, Che on Cleveland is just off I-85; this food would be great on the go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy